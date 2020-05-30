NC rejects setting up of Indian govt 'Delimitation Commission'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The National Conference (NC) has rejected the setting up of a 'Delimitation Commission' announced by the Indian government recently for redrawing parliamentary and assembly Constituencies in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), Kashmir Media Service Friday reported.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the NC said, the delimitation commission is a product of the so-called J&K Reorganization Act 2019, which the party is challenging in and outside the Indian Supreme Court, adding, "Participating in this Delimitation Commission will be tantamount to accepting the events of 5th August 2019, which the NC is unwilling to do.

" It also said its three members of the Indian parliament, NC president Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, nominated as the members of the commission, would not participate in the exercise.

The NC maintained, "According to the Constitution of J&K, the constituencies of J&K were to be delimited in 2026 with the rest of India. Therefore, the constitution of the delimitation commission is unwarranted."Earlier today, the NC chief spokesperson Agha Ruhullah Mehdi took to twitter saying the party would not participate in the delimitation exercise.