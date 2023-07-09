NCA announces summer camp admissions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The summer camp admissions have commenced at National College of Arts (NCA).

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the camp will take place in NCA Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gilgat.

The summer camp offers a variety of courses, including drawing, watercolor painting, sculpture, animation, fashion illustration, digital photography, oil painting, marble art, calligraphy, singing, graphic design, textile design, and group music performance. The deadline for admissions at NCA Gilgit is July 9th, while the deadline for admissions in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad is July 13th.

Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafari, Vice-Chancellor of NCA, emphasizes that the National College of Arts aims to equip as many individuals as possible with skills through the Community Outreach Programme. Admission forms can be obtained from NCA Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgat, and the NCA website.