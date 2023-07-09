Open Menu

NCA Announces Summer Camp Admissions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

NCA announces summer camp admissions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The summer camp admissions have commenced at National College of Arts (NCA).

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the camp will take place in NCA Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gilgat.

The summer camp offers a variety of courses, including drawing, watercolor painting, sculpture, animation, fashion illustration, digital photography, oil painting, marble art, calligraphy, singing, graphic design, textile design, and group music performance. The deadline for admissions at NCA Gilgit is July 9th, while the deadline for admissions in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad is July 13th.

Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafari, Vice-Chancellor of NCA, emphasizes that the National College of Arts aims to equip as many individuals as possible with skills through the Community Outreach Programme. Admission forms can be obtained from NCA Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgat, and the NCA website.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Music Oil Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi July Sunday Textile From

Recent Stories

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

1 hour ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

1 hour ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

1 hour ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

1 hour ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

1 hour ago
Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

18 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan