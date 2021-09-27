UrduPoint.com

NCA Exhibits Unique Photographs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:44 PM

National College of Arts (NCA) on Monday displayed a unique and thoughtful exhibition of photographs by Mubeen Ansari who was an alumnus of the institute

Honorable Consul General of Iran, Muhammad Raza Nazeri was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri accompanied the guest as he looked at the works. Consul General admired the efforts of Ansari and acknowledged his work.

According to NCA spokesperson, the exhibition was titled 'Tapestry of Faiths'.

In conjunction with photographs, there was a screening of the film, "Hellhole" as well.

The photographs by Ansari reflected the diversity, depth, and vibrancy of a multitude of religions, cultures, and subcultures that make the fabric of Pakistan.

The photos reflected his various experiences that range from witnessing colors of Holiat Mandirs in Tharparkar to listening to hymns at Sunday mass at Saint Anthony's church in Lahore and joining in the festivities of Chowmos - at Kalash festival.

The event followed all the safety protocols for Covid-19.

Students and faculty also joined in to have a look at the works. The show will continuetill September 30, and can be viewed with all SOPs.

