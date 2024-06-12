NCA Gilgit Announces Summer Camp
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The NCA Gilgit is thrilled to announce the launch of its summer camp courses, offering
a wide range of creative and skill-building programmes.
The courses include drawing, painting, sculpture, graphic design, fashion illustration, photography, group music performance, tourism and culture, hospitality, digital media journalism, film-making.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the last date for submission of applications for admission is June 20, 2024, and students can download admission forms
from the NCA website.
Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari emphasized the importance of providing quality art education to
students of the NCA Gilgit Campus, stating, "Our goal is to equip people with
valuable skills through this summer camp."
