UrduPoint.com

NCA Holds Degree Show

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

NCA holds Degree Show

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The National College of Arts (NCA) on Sunday held Degree Show 2022 for its graduating batch, here at the Rawalpindi Campus.

The event was inaugurated by Czech Ambassador Tomas Smetanka along with NCA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Murtaza Jafri. French Attache for Culture and Cooperation Dylan Gelard also joined the event.

Talking to media persons, Prof. Dr Murtaza Jafri emphasised on the importance of art and design education in the society.

"Every year we welcome a batch of aspiring young artists with varied backgrounds, individual experiences and inspirations and after four or five years of their stay at the NCA, these individuals craft for themselves a new identity defined through their art", the vice chancellor said.

He also said that "It is my great privilege to introduce another batch of great artists graduating from the National College of Arts, this year. The display is a glimpse of the works of the graduating students from the departments of Fine Arts, Visual Communication Design, Textile Design and Architecture."

Related Topics

Education Fine Young Rawalpindi Sunday Textile Media Event From

Recent Stories

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

4 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.