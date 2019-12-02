NCA holds preview show with Adam Robert Hartnell at National College of Arts

The National College of Arts (NCA) organised the preview show with Adam Robert Hartnell's artwork under 'Artist In-Residence' programme at the Zahoor ul Akhlaq Gallery, NCA

NCA Principle, college faculty and a large number of students, attended the preview show.

NCA 'Artist In-Residence' programme was designed to support and enhance the artistic and educational environment within the college, NCA spokesperson said.

During their residency, professional working artists and scholars were provided studio space to carry out their own practice.

The residency programme has been a conduct for artists to engage in global art discourse.

This year, the residency was awarded to Adam Robert Hartnell at the NCA for Autumn 2019.

He belongs to England and it was his first visit to the NCA. During his stay at the NCA, Adam worked extensively at the NCA's print-making and textile studios to produce a comprehensive body of work.

Adam Robert said that he learned multiple techniques such as woodblock printing and silk screen printing to produce overarching themes of transience associated with the cycle of life.