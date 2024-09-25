NCA Hosts Calligraphy Exhibition On Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Theme
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The National College of Arts (NCA) held a grand calligraphy exhibition on the theme of 'Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen' at its Tollinton Block.
The exhibition showcased the creative works of NCA students, who beautifully highlighted Islamic art and spirituality through the medium of calligraphy. Students' artworks uniquely portrayed the great personality of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) and his teachings. Each piece presented at the exhibition offered a fresh perspective on Islamic culture, spirituality and historical values. Attendees from various educational, social, and cultural fields participated in the event, praising the students' creations.
According to NCA Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, the main purpose of the exhibition was to foster students' creativity, highlight Islamic heritage, and inspire the younger generation towards Islamic arts. Throughout the exhibition, students depicted the teachings of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) through their unique and captivating calligraphic works.
A large number of visitors attended and appreciated the art pieces on display.
