NCA Islamabad Hosts An Exhibition Titled 'Missing Links'

Published July 03, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The artwork of more than 14 young teachers of the National College of Arts was presented for exhibition, said a press release issued here.

All the artists beautified their art and sculptures using different colors and techniques. Artists include Shehzad Tanveer, Abdul Razzaq, Alibaba, Ismail Arbab, Hina Afzal, Hadiqa Amir, Kanwal Tariq, Karan Saleem, Mahrukh Bajwa, Maisam Hussain, Naseem Siddiqui, Rada Fatima, Syeda Sira Fatima, and Zobia Yaqub.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for education Rana Tanvir Hussain and Ambassador of the Czech Republic Tomas Smitkin as special guests.

Addressing the exhibition, Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the exhibition had best reflected the culture and history of Pakistan.

Czech Ambassador Tomas Smetanka said he was happy to be in the NCA. The NCA has a major role to play in the promotion of art.

Vice-Chancellor NCA Prof. Dr Murtaza Jaffery, on the occasion, said that the works of 14 young teachers were included in this exhibition, adding, "our artists have been appreciated nationally and internationally".

The event was attended by a large number of NCA students, faculty, and art enthusiasts and admirers. Participants on the occasion said that such events provide opportunities for new talent to emerge and stressed that such creative exhibitions not only promote art but also provide investment and employment opportunities.

