Open Menu

NCA Nurtures Future Artists By Instilling Strong Foundation In Critical Thinking, Creativity, Technical Skill

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM

NCA nurtures future artists by instilling strong foundation in critical thinking, creativity, technical skill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In-charge of the Islamabad Campus at the National College of Arts (NCA), Zeeshan Younas emphasized the critical role of skill development for future artists during the foundation year, highlighting it as the cornerstone of a student’s artistic and academic journey.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said, “The first year of the program is focused on skill development, cultivating creativity, discipline, and a strong technical foundation that supports future specializations in the arts.”

Discussing the role of technology in art, he stated that although technology plays an important role in every sphere of life and brings many advancements to the field of art, but, it cannot replace the foundational values of hands-on practice in art work.

He added, “The experience, practice, and innovation gained through accurately sketching lines, and creating sculptures by hand, lay the foundation for stronger artistic expression and a deeper understanding of art and structure.

At the NCA Islamabad campus, students simultaneously develop basic skills in Architecture, Fine Art, Visual Communication Design (VCD), and Textile Design (TD) during their foundation year.

After completing this year, students are transferred to the Rawalpindi campus to join their respective departments (Fine Arts, Design, or Architecture).

The purpose of the foundation year is to enhance students’ fundamental understanding of each field within art and architecture.

NCA is deeply committed to nurturing the artistic skills of its students through a hands-on, practice-oriented curriculum designed to meet the evolving demands of the creative industry—giving them a competitive edge.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

4 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

16 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

17 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

21 hours ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

21 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

21 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

21 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

21 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

22 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan