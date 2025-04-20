- Home
NCA Nurtures Future Artists By Instilling Strong Foundation In Critical Thinking, Creativity, Technical Skill
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In-charge of the Islamabad Campus at the National College of Arts (NCA), Zeeshan Younas emphasized the critical role of skill development for future artists during the foundation year, highlighting it as the cornerstone of a student’s artistic and academic journey.
In an exclusive interview with APP, he said, “The first year of the program is focused on skill development, cultivating creativity, discipline, and a strong technical foundation that supports future specializations in the arts.”
Discussing the role of technology in art, he stated that although technology plays an important role in every sphere of life and brings many advancements to the field of art, but, it cannot replace the foundational values of hands-on practice in art work.
He added, “The experience, practice, and innovation gained through accurately sketching lines, and creating sculptures by hand, lay the foundation for stronger artistic expression and a deeper understanding of art and structure.
”
At the NCA Islamabad campus, students simultaneously develop basic skills in Architecture, Fine Art, Visual Communication Design (VCD), and Textile Design (TD) during their foundation year.
After completing this year, students are transferred to the Rawalpindi campus to join their respective departments (Fine Arts, Design, or Architecture).
The purpose of the foundation year is to enhance students’ fundamental understanding of each field within art and architecture.
NCA is deeply committed to nurturing the artistic skills of its students through a hands-on, practice-oriented curriculum designed to meet the evolving demands of the creative industry—giving them a competitive edge.
