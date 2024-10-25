NCA Organises Exhibition On Kashmiris' Plight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A special exhibition was held on Kashmir Black Day at the National College of Arts (NCA) on Friday to highlight the atrocities being faced by the Kashmiri people.
The exhibition showcased the struggle for self-determination and the sufferings inflicted by the Indian forces on Kashmiris through impactful posters and images. The NCA students created these posters, which artistically portrayed the bloodshed and human rights violations ongoing in the Kashmir Valley.
NCA’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Murtaza Jafri, remarked on the importance of the world taking notice of the hardships endured by Kashmiris and understanding their plight.
He further said that the exhibition aims to inform the international community that the people of Kashmir were making sacrifices for their freedom, and it was our duty to amplify their voices globally.
A large number of people attended the exhibition, expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people as they viewed the posters. Participants pledged to continue raising their voices for Kashmir’s cause and support their struggle for justice.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man booked for strangling wife2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns terrorist attack on FC checkpoint in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
571 fish farms operational in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Preparations for AI, technological advancement expo in full swing2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 23.5m paid to complainants on In-charge Federal Ombudsman's office12 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, Hungu, Nowshera12 minutes ago
-
PPP Sindh to hold rallies in favour of "26th Constitutional Amendment"12 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered32 minutes ago
-
Ch.Nisar pays glowing tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her legacy32 minutes ago
-
KP CM regrets martyrdom of police personnel in Tank32 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terror attacks in DI Khan, Bannu Districts32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Hyderabad motorway, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge projects32 minutes ago