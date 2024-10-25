Open Menu

NCA Organises Exhibition On Kashmiris' Plight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

NCA organises exhibition on Kashmiris' plight

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A special exhibition was held on Kashmir Black Day at the National College of Arts (NCA) on Friday to highlight the atrocities being faced by the Kashmiri people.

The exhibition showcased the struggle for self-determination and the sufferings inflicted by the Indian forces on Kashmiris through impactful posters and images. The NCA students created these posters, which artistically portrayed the bloodshed and human rights violations ongoing in the Kashmir Valley.

NCA’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Murtaza Jafri, remarked on the importance of the world taking notice of the hardships endured by Kashmiris and understanding their plight.

He further said that the exhibition aims to inform the international community that the people of Kashmir were making sacrifices for their freedom, and it was our duty to amplify their voices globally.

A large number of people attended the exhibition, expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people as they viewed the posters. Participants pledged to continue raising their voices for Kashmir’s cause and support their struggle for justice.

