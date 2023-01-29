NCA organises grand alumni dinner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :A grand alumni dinner was organized at National College of Arts (NCA) here on Sunday.

A large number of alumni and senior faculty of the NCA attended the dinner while renowned classical singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan performed along with his son which was well received by the fans.

On this occasion, NCA Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafari announced the appointment of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan as Honorary Professor in NCA Musicology Department in recognition of his services at the national and international level.

Ustad Hamid Ali Khan thanked Vice Chancellor NCA Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafari for giving honorary professorship.