NCA Organises Open Mic Event
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 09:53 PM
The National College of Arts (NCA) on Friday organised a memorable Open Mic event, where students and members of the public showcased their talent with great enthusiasm
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The National College of Arts (NCA) on Friday organised a memorable Open Mic event, where students and members of the public showcased their talent with great enthusiasm.
The performances were met with overwhelming appreciation from the audience, which included NCA faculty, students, and a large number of Lahore's citizens.
Participants from both the college and the public impressed the attendees with a diverse range of artistic expressions. The event provided a platform for individuals to share their creative abilities, which were highly praised by the audience.
Many attendees emphasised the importance of organising more such events to nurture artistic talent.
NCA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, expressed that the purpose of the event was to provide young individuals with a platform to present their creative skills to the world and further refine their abilities.
NCA continues to organise such events periodically as part of its mission to promote the arts and contribute to the development of artistic culture, the VC added.
Recent Stories
SC constitutes bench on review petition regarding Double Taxation Treaty
PM to host All Parties Conference on Palestine issue on Oct 7
Special education institutions get two modern buses
Enabling environment being provided to youth for skill based training: Nasir Sha ..
Lahore High Court (LHC) summons LDA chief engineer
Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab
DC unveils student information system at Chenab College Jhang
ATC extends interim bail of Mansha's sons in extortion case
Punjab govt focusing on departmental reforms, elimination of corruption, service ..
IRSA releases 156,200 cusecs water
Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab
ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC constitutes bench on review petition regarding Double Taxation Treaty1 minute ago
-
PM to host All Parties Conference on Palestine issue on Oct 722 minutes ago
-
Special education institutions get two modern buses32 minutes ago
-
Enabling environment being provided to youth for skill based training: Nasir Shah51 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) summons LDA chief engineer32 minutes ago
-
Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab32 minutes ago
-
DC unveils student information system at Chenab College Jhang32 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Mansha's sons in extortion case32 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt focusing on departmental reforms, elimination of corruption, service delivery: Sultan Ba ..32 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 156,200 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College1 hour ago
-
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police1 hour ago