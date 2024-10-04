Open Menu

NCA Organises Open Mic Event

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 09:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The National College of Arts (NCA) on Friday organised a memorable Open Mic event, where students and members of the public showcased their talent with great enthusiasm.

The performances were met with overwhelming appreciation from the audience, which included NCA faculty, students, and a large number of Lahore's citizens.

Participants from both the college and the public impressed the attendees with a diverse range of artistic expressions. The event provided a platform for individuals to share their creative abilities, which were highly praised by the audience.

Many attendees emphasised the importance of organising more such events to nurture artistic talent.

NCA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, expressed that the purpose of the event was to provide young individuals with a platform to present their creative skills to the world and further refine their abilities.

NCA continues to organise such events periodically as part of its mission to promote the arts and contribute to the development of artistic culture, the VC added.

