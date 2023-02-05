NCA organizes picture wall, exhibition on Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A picture wall and poster exhibition was organized by the National College of Arts to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

An exhibition of posters for solidarity with Kashmiris was organized at Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery with a big picture wall on The Mall outside the NCA.

On the occasion, NCA Registrar Bushra Saeed stressed the need for practical and comprehensive steps to get involve the international community for ending Indian oppression and atrocities on Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that Kashmiris had been facing Indian oppression since long so it was time to put efforts for their right to self determination.

The participants who came to see the exhibition praised the efforts of studentsand said that the international community had to raise voice for the Kashmiris' freedom.

The participants said that sustainable peace, security and development in the region depended on the peaceful resolution of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue.