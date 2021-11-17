UrduPoint.com

NCA Students Visit 'Nuktay Aur Daayiray' Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:12 PM

Students of third year Fine Arts from National College of Arts, Rawalpindi visited the "Nuqtay aur Daiyary" exhibition on Wednesday at National Institute of folk and traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa (NIFTH ) art gallery

The purpose of the visit was to get to know the versatility of fine arts through this exhibition and exposure will definitely lead for more experimentation in their works, said a press release issued here.

Talha Kushvaha, Executive Director, NIFTH greeted them and shared his experiences in the art field as well as the purpose of the NIFTH art gallery.

