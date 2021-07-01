NCA to hold summer camp for art enthusiasts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) has planned to hold a two week Summer Camp in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore from July 05 to engage the art lovers in creative skills based activities.

An official of NCA told APP that the summer camp is being offered in the fields of Drawing, Oil Painting, Water Colour Painting, Fashion Illustration, Calligraphy, Graphic Design, Animation and Digital Photography in Islamabad. While the courses including Drawing, Painting and Graphic Design are being offered in Rawalpindi.

In Lahore, the courses including Drawing, Oil Painting, Water Colour Painting, fashion Illustration, Sculpture, Graphic Design, Calligraphy, Animation, Write Shoot and Edit (Short Film) and Digital Photography are being offered.

The official said that the summer camp will provide an opportunity to the students, earlier faced boredom for a long period due to the unusual circumstance of COVID-19, to awaken their creativity and utilize it in a constructive way and gain insight to different skills.

The timings of the summer camps will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and the camp will be held from July 5 to July 8 in the first week. The camp will be held from July 12 to July 15 in the second week.

The last date for the registration is July 04 and application forms can be downloaded from the website of NCA; www.nca.edu.pk, the official added.