UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCA To Hold Summer Camp For Art Enthusiasts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:00 PM

NCA to hold summer camp for art enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) has planned to hold a two week Summer Camp in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore from July 05 to engage the art lovers in creative skills based activities.

An official of NCA told APP that the summer camp is being offered in the fields of Drawing, Oil Painting, Water Colour Painting, Fashion Illustration, Calligraphy, Graphic Design, Animation and Digital Photography in Islamabad. While the courses including Drawing, Painting and Graphic Design are being offered in Rawalpindi.

In Lahore, the courses including Drawing, Oil Painting, Water Colour Painting, fashion Illustration, Sculpture, Graphic Design, Calligraphy, Animation, Write Shoot and Edit (Short Film) and Digital Photography are being offered.

The official said that the summer camp will provide an opportunity to the students, earlier faced boredom for a long period due to the unusual circumstance of COVID-19, to awaken their creativity and utilize it in a constructive way and gain insight to different skills.

The timings of the summer camps will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and the camp will be held from July 5 to July 8 in the first week. The camp will be held from July 12 to July 15 in the second week.

The last date for the registration is July 04 and application forms can be downloaded from the website of NCA; www.nca.edu.pk, the official added.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Film And Movies Water Oil Rawalpindi July From Love

Recent Stories

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

21 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

51 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.