NCA To Organize Summer Camp From July 5

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) is going to organize Summer Camp (Community Outreach Programme) 2021 in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi from July 5 to 15, 2021 (Monday to Thursday).

According to NCA sources, last date for the registration of programmes is July 4, 2021.

The following are the courses to be organised by the NCA from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

In NCA Lahore, drawing, oil painting, water color painting, fashion illustration, sculpture, graphic design, calligraphy, animation, write shoot & edit, (short film) and digital photography (basic level) courses will be organized.

In NCA Auditorium Islamabad, drawing, oil painting, fashion illustration, water color painting, graphic design, calligraphy, animation and digital photography (basic level) courses will be organized.

In NCA Rawalpindi, drawing, painting and graphic design courses will be organized.

Application form can be downloaded from www.nca.edu.pk.

