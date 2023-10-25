NCA VC inaugurates calligraphy exhibition

The art of calligraphy has its origins deeply rooted in Islamic traditions, primarily employed for transcribing the Holy Quran and other sacred texts

These sentiments were conveyed by Vice Chancellor National College of Arts (NCA) Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, during the inauguration of an art exhibition titled "Ik Nuqtay wich Gal Mukdi Ay" by Jahan-e-Saeed (Hafiz Saeed Ahmad). This exhibition serves as a tribute to the renowned calligrapher Ustad Khursheed Gohar Qalam and took place on Wednesday.

Professor Jafri expressed his admiration for Hafiz Saeed, highlighting him as a distinctive artist acclaimed for his distinctive signature style. He remarked that Saeed's artwork is a manifestation of profound devotion, conveying spiritual messages to its observers.

Although trained in miniaturism, Hafiz Saeed has ventured into the realm of contemporary thuluth-style calligraphy, weaving intricate visual patterns that exude innovation and encapsulate notions of motion, rhythm, and vibration. Professor Jafri emphasized that Saeed's artistic practice draws from abstraction, giving rise to meaningful creations that inspire audiences worldwide.

The exhibition proudly showcases over 35 masterpieces of calligraphic art and is scheduled to remain open until October 31. It's worth noting that Hafiz Saeed Ahmad, as a contemporary artist, stands as one of Pakistan's foremost calligraphers, with his artworks gracing the esteemed halls of museums such as the University of British Columbia's Museum of Anthropology in 2022, alongside private collections.