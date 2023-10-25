Open Menu

NCA VC Inaugurates Calligraphy Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2023 | 09:11 PM

NCA VC inaugurates calligraphy exhibition

The art of calligraphy has its origins deeply rooted in Islamic traditions, primarily employed for transcribing the Holy Quran and other sacred texts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The art of calligraphy has its origins deeply rooted in Islamic traditions, primarily employed for transcribing the Holy Quran and other sacred texts.

These sentiments were conveyed by Vice Chancellor National College of Arts (NCA) Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, during the inauguration of an art exhibition titled "Ik Nuqtay wich Gal Mukdi Ay" by Jahan-e-Saeed (Hafiz Saeed Ahmad). This exhibition serves as a tribute to the renowned calligrapher Ustad Khursheed Gohar Qalam and took place on Wednesday.

Professor Jafri expressed his admiration for Hafiz Saeed, highlighting him as a distinctive artist acclaimed for his distinctive signature style. He remarked that Saeed's artwork is a manifestation of profound devotion, conveying spiritual messages to its observers.

Although trained in miniaturism, Hafiz Saeed has ventured into the realm of contemporary thuluth-style calligraphy, weaving intricate visual patterns that exude innovation and encapsulate notions of motion, rhythm, and vibration. Professor Jafri emphasized that Saeed's artistic practice draws from abstraction, giving rise to meaningful creations that inspire audiences worldwide.

The exhibition proudly showcases over 35 masterpieces of calligraphic art and is scheduled to remain open until October 31. It's worth noting that Hafiz Saeed Ahmad, as a contemporary artist, stands as one of Pakistan's foremost calligraphers, with his artworks gracing the esteemed halls of museums such as the University of British Columbia's Museum of Anthropology in 2022, alongside private collections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Columbia October From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan