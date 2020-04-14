NCC agrees to extends lockdown for another ten days

(@fidahassanain)

The committee agrees to open few sectors of low risk amid fears of Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) National Coordination Committee agreed for another ten-day lockdown in fight against Coronavirus pandemic here on Tuesday.

National Coordination Committee discussed the situation arising out of Coroanvirus and agreed that lockdown should be extended for another 10 days to control spread of Coronavirus. The Committee recommended to open ten low-risk industries Auto Mobiles and Bookshops.

“The industries will be given exemption through two phases,” said the committee, adding that the first phase of Construction sector would be opened tomorrow.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah gave his suggestion that the Federal government should make the decision of lockdown by keeping in view the situation in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. Tamoor Jhagra, the KP health minister, had earlier stated that lockdown should be extended till Ramazan.

Earlier in the day, National Command and Operation Center also held meeting and recommended that guidelines for Ramzan regarding Tarveeh and mass congregations should be formulated in consultation with Ulema.

The meeting of the NCOC was held in Islamabad on Tuesday with Planning Minister Asad Umar in the chair, which finalized various recommendations for National Coordination Committee's approval in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting suggested that Ministry of Interior in consultation with Ulema will formulate guidelines for Ramzan covering aspects like Tarveeh, Namaz, roza congregations, Iftar and sehri, arrangements of Juma Bazar, Ramzan Bazar, distribution of food items, and collection of fitrana.

Regarding indigenous manufacturing capacity of the country, the meeting recommended that Ministry of Science and Technology, DRAP and NUST should finalize decision of domestic development of testing kits within 36 hours.

It was mentioned in the meeting that Pakistan Engineering Council is developing five types of ventilators and eight designs have been submitted for approval. It was said clinical trials of these ventilators have started.

Coming to Railways, the meeting was informed that seven trains have been converted into hospitals and isolation wards, while 26 trains are available for plying across the country. Besides, 48 Railways hospitals are available, including 12 major hospitals and 36 small dispensaries.

The meeting also discussed plight of stranded Pakistani citizens in various countries. It was said that 1950 passengers will be brought back and three months are required to bring back all stranded Pakistanis. It recommended that all passengers will be quarantined as per health guidelines at locations of arrival. Seven international airports, except Sialkot, will be operating to bring back stranded Pakistani nationals.

The NCOC asked the Ministry of Interior to issue notifications for closure of borders for another two weeks with effect from date of expiry of previous notifications. It recommended that Wagah Border will remain closed from 16th to 29th of this month, western border with Afghanistan and Iran from 13th to 26th of this month, and Kartarpur Corridor from 11th to 24th of this month.

Interior Minister Brig. retired Ijaz Ahmed Shah Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for National Food and Security Fakhar Imam, Prime Minister's Special Assistant Moeed Yusuf and Dr. Zafar Mirza and Finance Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood were present at the briefing. However, Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chief Ministers of Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the meeting through video link.