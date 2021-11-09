NCC committee reviews progress on construction projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing Construction and Development Tuesday held a meeting to review the progress on different housing and construction initiatives in all the provinces.

The meeting was convened by Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA), Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder (Retd) and attended by officials from the Ministries of Housing and Works, Planning, Development & Special Initiative, Finance, Law and Justice, Survey of Pakistan, Chief Secretary's offices Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, AJ&K, GB, FBR, CDA, and others, a news release said.

The meeting received update on digitization of Cadastral Record of Lahore and all State lands given by Surveyor General of Pakistan.

Matters relating to project approval, master planning and land/construction came under discussion.

Progress on operationalization of One Window Digital Portal along with back end automation and automated tracking system was deliberated.

Follow up action/ corrective measures taken by Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) after completion of digitization of Cadastral Record of Islamabad were presented and it was briefed that 334 Acre land has been retrieved due to digitisation.

National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development has been constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to coordinate and facilitate the government's policy to promote construction and development related activities, especially affordable housing projects for the low-income segment of the society, as envisaged in the Naya Pakistan Housing Program.