NCC concludes 2-day workshop on standardizing textbook review process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The National Curriculum Council (NCC) Wing of the Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training successfully concluded a two-day workshop titled “Standardizing the Textbook Review Process” on February 20, 2025.

The workshop focused on refining the textbook review process to enhance curriculum implementation and ensure quality educational materials.

On the second day, participants engaged in sessions on text review and validation of forms, actively presenting their reflections and learning outcomes. They appreciated the hands-on approach, emphasizing that the workshop provided valuable insights.

Professor Dr.

Ajmal from AIOU highlighted the significance of such initiatives in strengthening curriculum development.

The closing session was attended by officers from the Ministry, with Raja Rasheed Khan, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, delivering the concluding remarks, praising the event’s success.

Dr. Tabasum Naz, Director NCC, expressed her gratitude to all participants and acknowledged the support of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), National Book Foundation (NBF), Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), Federal board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE), and other departments in making the workshop a success.