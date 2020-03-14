UrduPoint.com
NCC Devises Plan With Coordination Of Provinces To Curb Coronavirus: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said a unified plan had devised in a session of National Coordination Committee (NCC) with cooperation of the provinces to curb the coronavirus

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said a unified plan had devised in a session of National Coordination Committee (NCC) with cooperation of the provinces to curb the coronavirus.

Talking to ptv, she said all stakeholders had given an effective recommendations and suggestions in the NCC meeting to cope this epidemic.

"Awareness is a best tool and solution to control the coronavirus while Information Ministry would launch a public awareness campaign to educate the people in that regard," she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan advised the people not to scare from the coronavirus but combat against it and adopt precautionary measures to root out the menace from the country.

She said it was top most priority of the incumbent government to protect the lives of the masses from the coronavirus.

