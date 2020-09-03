NCC for developing more tourist spots in country

UrduPoint.com
The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Tourism in its maiden meeting on Thursday stressed the need for developing more tourist attractions across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Tourism in its maiden meeting on Thursday stressed the need for developing more tourist attractions across the country.

The NCC, which met here with National Tourism Coordination board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari in the chair, asked all the federating units to identify at least 10 new tourist spots to boost domestic and foreign tourism in the country.

Expressing the resolve to open 60 new tourist destinations in Pakistan by 2022, Zulfikar Bukhari asked the provincial tourism department heads to come up with detailed plans in that regard in the next meeting.

The opening of new resorts should be ensured in one year period, Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds the portfolio of the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, told the departments concerned.

He assured the provincial authorities of the committee's full support in materializing the plan of opening new spots.

The provinces would be facilitated in getting the consultancy of international experts in that regard, he added.

The committee was told that the mapping of Buddhist trail had been completed as many countries such as Japan, China and Korea, were keen to provide funds for the purpose.

Zulfikar Bukhari asked all the relevant departments to submit a report in the next meeting pertaining to the encroachment at tourist destinations.

The federating units were also asked to submit details of their short and long term projects for tourism promotion to the committee.

Zulfikar Bukhari also asked the provinces to nominate their permanent focal persons for the NCC.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all the federating units, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NCC on Tourism has been recently formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote the country's tourism sector.

