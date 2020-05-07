NCC meeting to be held today to discuss reopening of business activities, educational institutions

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting is being held in Islamabad on Thursday (today) to discuss reopening of business activities and educational institutions from 1st of next months, the sources say.

All the four chief ministers and certain federal ministers will participate in the meeting. The meeting will also be attended by federal ministers, high ranking military officials and chairman NDMA.

The federal cabinet already decided to further ease lockdown restrictions during Tuesday’s meeting.

Chairman NDMA and Health Advisor will give a briefing on the current situation while SOPs will be approved before easing the lockdown. The recommendations include opening of inter-provincial transportation with proper implementation of SOPs, opening phase-II of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets and operationalization of selective outpatient departments in Islamabad.

The meeting will discuss opening business centers from May 10, and educational institutions from June 1.

Recommendations were made at the National Command Center meeting on easing lockdown while the final decision will be taken today.

Following the NCC meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also take the nation into confidence on important decisions.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) proposed multiple recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions in the country which were imposed to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The participants of meeting proposed to enhance shops timings from 9am to 5pm and then 8pm to 10pm.

They also decided to bring no change in the SOPs for the religious congregations in the second half of the holy month of Ramazan.

Earlier, Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood chaired virtual meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference in Islamabad.

Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan proposed continued closure of schools due to fear of coronavirus spread. However, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa suggested to open the school, aimed at mitigating the students educational loss.