NCC Meeting To Hold Soon To Decide Ease In Lockdown: Dr Zafar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

NCC meeting to hold soon to decide ease in lockdown: Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday said the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) would be held on Thursday to decide ease in lockdown with consultation and consensus of the provinces.

The people should show maturity and responsibility by following SOPs and social distancing during relaxation in lockdown in the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government would launch a campaign to urge and educate the masses to adopt SOPs and preventive measures in that regard.

He said it was fortunate that less number of COVID-19 cases and death toll reported in Pakistan as compared to other countries of the world.

Dr Zafar Mirza appreciated the people by adopting preventive measures including avoiding hand shaking, wear masks and other to control the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

He said the role of Ulema in educating the masses was commendable as no rush was observed in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

