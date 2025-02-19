NCC Organizes 2-day Workshop To Refine & Standardize Textbook Review
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The National Curriculum Council (NCC) Wing of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has launched a two-day workshop titled “Standardizing the Textbook Review Process,” taking place here on February 19-20, 2025.
This initiative aims to refine and standardize the textbook review process by bringing together experts from diverse educational backgrounds to ensure quality and effectiveness in curriculum implementation.
Dr. Tabasum Naz, Director NCC, welcomed the participants and highlighted the workshop’s objectives, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in enhancing textbook evaluation.
She stressed the need for a hands-on approach to reviewing educational materials using well-defined criteria. Acknowledging the dedication of experts and stakeholders, she expressed appreciation for their active participation in this national effort.
The workshop was honored by the presence of Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Mr. Wani highlighted the fundamental aspects of curriculum and textbook development, emphasizing the need for textbooks to not only deliver knowledge but also foster real-world understanding.
He stressed that textbooks should clearly define the purpose and practical applications of each chapter, making learning more meaningful for students.
He also discussed the integration of gamification and storytelling techniques to enhance engagement and comprehension.
Furthermore, he advocated for the inclusion of hands-on, hypothesis-driven activities that promote experiential learning, enabling students to grasp concepts through practical application.
Mr. Wani further emphasized the importance of embedding QR codes in textbooks to provide access to supplementary learning materials, ensuring that students can explore topics beyond the classroom.
He underscored the need to publish multicolor textbooks for primary-level students, making educational content more visually appealing and engaging.
Additionally, he highlighted the significance of incorporating contemporary subjects such as robotics and artificial intelligence, ensuring that students are prepared for the evolving demands of the modern world.
Throughout the two-day workshop, participants will engage in discussions on various aspects of curriculum development, textbook design, and evaluation methodologies. Sessions will focus on best practices for textbook review, assessment strategies, and the broader process of educational material development.
By promoting dialogue and collaboration, the workshop aims to establish a more effective and standardized approach to textbook review, ultimately enhancing the quality of education across Pakistan.
The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training remains committed to improving the education system by ensuring that textbooks align with global best practices and meet the evolving needs of students.
This workshop marks a significant step toward enhancing the quality and relevance of educational materials, contributing to the holistic development of learners nationwide.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir to remember Kashmir-origin London Martyrs Shaheed Basharat & Hanif on Feb. 204 minutes ago
-
Big Catch-Up activity and immunization campaign reviews in Kohistan Upper5 minutes ago
-
Satellite pharmacy at Ayub Teaching Hospital to operate 24/75 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 after man subjected to inhumane torture in Kot Addu5 minutes ago
-
NCC organizes 2-day workshop to refine & standardize textbook review5 minutes ago
-
Economic Advisory Council expresses full confidence in gov't economic policies15 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development20 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University seminar stresses interdisciplinary collaboration to tackle climate change25 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman resolves 50 complaints25 minutes ago
-
Multan receives first winter rain35 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates newly appointed CS KP35 minutes ago
-
1.5 million saplings to be planted in Spring tree plantation campaign35 minutes ago