NCC organizes 2-day workshop to refine & standardize textbook review

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The National Curriculum Council (NCC) Wing of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has launched a two-day workshop titled “Standardizing the Textbook Review Process,” taking place here on February 19-20, 2025.

This initiative aims to refine and standardize the textbook review process by bringing together experts from diverse educational backgrounds to ensure quality and effectiveness in curriculum implementation.

Dr. Tabasum Naz, Director NCC, welcomed the participants and highlighted the workshop’s objectives, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in enhancing textbook evaluation.

She stressed the need for a hands-on approach to reviewing educational materials using well-defined criteria. Acknowledging the dedication of experts and stakeholders, she expressed appreciation for their active participation in this national effort.

The workshop was honored by the presence of Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Mr. Wani highlighted the fundamental aspects of curriculum and textbook development, emphasizing the need for textbooks to not only deliver knowledge but also foster real-world understanding.

He stressed that textbooks should clearly define the purpose and practical applications of each chapter, making learning more meaningful for students.

He also discussed the integration of gamification and storytelling techniques to enhance engagement and comprehension.

Furthermore, he advocated for the inclusion of hands-on, hypothesis-driven activities that promote experiential learning, enabling students to grasp concepts through practical application.

Mr. Wani further emphasized the importance of embedding QR codes in textbooks to provide access to supplementary learning materials, ensuring that students can explore topics beyond the classroom.

He underscored the need to publish multicolor textbooks for primary-level students, making educational content more visually appealing and engaging.

Additionally, he highlighted the significance of incorporating contemporary subjects such as robotics and artificial intelligence, ensuring that students are prepared for the evolving demands of the modern world.

Throughout the two-day workshop, participants will engage in discussions on various aspects of curriculum development, textbook design, and evaluation methodologies. Sessions will focus on best practices for textbook review, assessment strategies, and the broader process of educational material development.

By promoting dialogue and collaboration, the workshop aims to establish a more effective and standardized approach to textbook review, ultimately enhancing the quality of education across Pakistan.

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training remains committed to improving the education system by ensuring that textbooks align with global best practices and meet the evolving needs of students.

This workshop marks a significant step toward enhancing the quality and relevance of educational materials, contributing to the holistic development of learners nationwide.