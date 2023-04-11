NCC playing key role in ensuring new curriculum: Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the National Curriculum Council of Pakistan is playing an important role in ensuring equal, effective and high quality education for every child of the country.

The National Curriculum Council (NCC) strives to design comprehensive, up-to-date and relevant curriculum to provide high quality education to students so that they are prepared to face the challenges of the modern world.

He expressed these views while making a sudden visit to the National Curriculum Council Secretariat, where an inter-provincial workshop is going on regarding completion of the educational curriculum from grade nine to Twelve standard.

Education Minister said that the content consisting of Constitution of Pakistan and coding has also been included in the curriculum drfat from 9th to 12th grade based on the principles of inclusion and innovation in the modern age.

Rana Tanveer Hussain met the subject experts present in the workshop and gave instructions regarding completion of the syllabus.

He was accompanied by Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Development Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry, Director National Curriculum Council Secretariat Dr. Maryam Chughtai.

On the occasion, Maryam Chaghtai said that in order to develop a common vision for curriculum reforms, the NCC Secretariat has organized several meetings to get opinions from across the country.

It also included the organization of inter-provincial curriculum workshops at the NCC Secretariat, in which the provincial representatives from all over Pakistan were gathered to review the syllabus of the 9th to 12th grade.