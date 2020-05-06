NCC to decide restoration of domestic flight operations on Thursday: Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 would take a final decision about restoration of regular domestic flight operations on certain routes in its meeting, scheduled to be held on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 would take a final decision about restoration of regular domestic flight operations on certain routes in its meeting, scheduled to be held on Thursday.

"In principle, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to resume the regular/scheduled domestic flight operations. But, a final decision will be taken in the NCC meeting , which is chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, tomorrow, " the minister said in a video message after attending the NCOC meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad, was attended among others by NCOC National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, besides provincial chief ministers, chief secretaries and chief executives of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan participated through video link.

Initially, Ghulam Sarwar said there was a plan to resume the regular domestic flight operations at four major airports of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Lahore.

The minister said he had pleaded the case of small traders so that they could get some relaxation in the lockdown and do some business ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, for which certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being formulated.

On March 26, the government had suspended all types of domestic scheduled /non scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations for a period of one week, which was later extended till May 7, in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19.)