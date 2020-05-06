NCC to meet today to discuss strategy to ease lockdown

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Information Shibli Faraz says Chief Ministers of all four provinces will attend the meeting of National Coordination Committee to deliberate on next strategy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) National Coordination Committee will meet today to take decision regarding relaxation in lockdown after Saturday.

This was stated by Information Minister Shibli Faraz while briefing media in Islamabad on Tuesday on decisions made in the cabinet meeting.

He said all four chief ministers will attend the meeting to deliberate on next strategy. The Minister said the cabinet decided to donate its one month salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19.

He said the gesture has been made in view of the prevalent situation and difficulties faced by the people. The cabinet allowed export of hand sanitizers made in the country. Shibli Faraz said Planning Minister Asad Umar gave a comprehensive presentation to the cabinet regarding COVID-19 situation in the country. Shibli Faraz said relaxation in lockdown will still require that people take precautions.

He said war against corona pandemic can be won only by staying at homes.

Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister listened to the suggestions given by various cabinet members.

He said the Prime Minister wants election process to be transparent and trusted by people. To ensure this end, Law Ministry has been directed to prepare a report on holding of elections on transparency.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Interior to take steps to improve the situation of police stations.

The Minister said the cabinet deliberated on the issue of ban on import of goods from India, except life-saving drugs. The Prime Minister directed to make sure that there is no violation of this ban.

The forum also accorded approval to reconstitution of National Commission for Minorities.