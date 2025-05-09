NCCI Organizes Trade Expo Festival
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 08:56 PM
Nawabshah Chamber of Commerce and Industries (Shaheed Benazirabad), organized a Trade Expo Festival with the coordination of various national and local brands
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Nawabshah Chamber of Commerce and Industries (Shaheed Benazirabad), organized a Trade Expo Festival with the coordination of various national and local brands.
The objective of the festival was to promote commercial activities, provide direct access to citizens, and offer a complete family entertainment experience.
Talking to journalists at the inauguration, Festival Convener Shakeel Ahmed Rajput and Deputy Convener Saif-ur-Rehman Arain said that in current challenging national situation, it was our social responsibility to highlight the positive aspects of life.
Earlier the event was inaugurated by Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti and Deputy Mayor Mubashir Ali Arain while the distinguished guests in attendance included Haji Azeem Mughal, Dr.
Ayub Arain, Mukhi Khem Chand, Munir Hussain Khokhar, Arsalan Sattar Qureshi, and Ghulam Murtaza Samo.
Addressing the gathering, the guests remarked that despite the ongoing tensions and threats in the region, hosting a festival in Nawabshah would inspire national morale and provides momentum to move forward on every front.
They expressed that the festival serves as an economic support system for local traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs who continue to work hard despite difficult circumstances.
Speakers also described the event as a cultural continuity that preserves local traditions, colors, and identity. The organizers emphasized that the festival aims to boost public morale and will be conducted in a peaceful, well-organized, and purposeful manner.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce development
LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles
10-year imprisonment awarded to accused
24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR’s report
Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region
NA Standing Committee on Finance meets
WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears completion
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance
Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Jabbar Khan
IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole
NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival
Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military failures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles9 minutes ago
-
10-year imprisonment awarded to accused9 minutes ago
-
24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR’s report9 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region9 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance9 minutes ago
-
Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Jabbar Khan9 minutes ago
-
IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole9 minutes ago
-
NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival9 minutes ago
-
Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military failures9 minutes ago
-
Agriculture University marks Thalassemia Day, holds seminar9 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on development plans for ..21 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 1921 minutes ago