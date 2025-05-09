NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 08:56 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Nawabshah Chamber of Commerce and Industries (Shaheed Benazirabad), organized a Trade Expo Festival with the coordination of various national and local brands.

The objective of the festival was to promote commercial activities, provide direct access to citizens, and offer a complete family entertainment experience.

Talking to journalists at the inauguration, Festival Convener Shakeel Ahmed Rajput and Deputy Convener Saif-ur-Rehman Arain said that in current challenging national situation, it was our social responsibility to highlight the positive aspects of life.

Earlier the event was inaugurated by Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti and Deputy Mayor Mubashir Ali Arain while the distinguished guests in attendance included Haji Azeem Mughal, Dr.

Ayub Arain, Mukhi Khem Chand, Munir Hussain Khokhar, Arsalan Sattar Qureshi, and Ghulam Murtaza Samo.

Addressing the gathering, the guests remarked that despite the ongoing tensions and threats in the region, hosting a festival in Nawabshah would inspire national morale and provides momentum to move forward on every front.

They expressed that the festival serves as an economic support system for local traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs who continue to work hard despite difficult circumstances.

Speakers also described the event as a cultural continuity that preserves local traditions, colors, and identity. The organizers emphasized that the festival aims to boost public morale and will be conducted in a peaceful, well-organized, and purposeful manner.

APP/rzq/mwq

