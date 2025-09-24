Open Menu

NCCIA Arrests Outlaw For Blackmailing Citizen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:25 PM

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Multan arrested a suspect in Layyah on charges of harassment and blackmail through obscene videos

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Multan arrested a suspect in Layyah on charges of harassment and blackmail through obscene videos.

According to NCCIA officials, the accused, Irshad Hussain Rongha, was allegedly blackmailing Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Jaman Shah, Layyah, via social media.

The suspect had created a vlog, uploaded the complainant’s explicit data on social media, and threatened to make it viral unless he paid Rs. 800,000 for its deletion.

The agency registered a case, recovered the objectionable material, and launched further investigation after taking the suspect into custody.

