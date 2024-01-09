NCCIA Being Set Up To Check Cyber Crimes: DG FIA
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 05:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is being established to check increasing cyber crimes while stringent measures were being taken to control
smuggling, said Rai Ijaz Ahmad, Director Federal Investigation
Agency (FIA).
Addressing a meeting in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI),
he advised the business community to switch over to transparent transactions through
government channels instead of making payments through “Hawala Hundi” to avoid
any financial implication.
Rai Ijaz said that the Financial Management Unit in State Bank of Pakistan was electronically
monitoring available financial data and “red-flag” dubious, irregular and out of proportion
transactions.
He said that businessmen should take extra care and avoid indulging in illegal traditional
practices as the monitoring system was going to be stricter in the coming days.
Drawing a line between the jurisdiction of FIA and other departments, he said that generally
the tax matters fall in the ambit of the FBR but any forgery or fraudulent transaction invokes
the involvement of FIA.
He said that businessmen should make payments directly to the concerned parties instead
of sending it through any irrelevant account.
He suggested that FCCI should organize an awareness session on this subject to sensitize
and educate its members.
He proposed an awareness session in the FCCI to clarify different issues faced by
the business community.
Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Hajji Gulzar Ahmad, Shahid Mumtaz Bajawa,
Ayub Aslam Manj, Mian Abdul Waheed, Shafique Hussain Shah, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Mian
Usman and Zafar Iqbal Sindhu took part in the question answer session.