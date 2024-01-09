NCCIA being set up to check cyber crimes: DG FIA

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is being established to check increasing cyber crimes while stringent measures were being taken to control

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is being established to check increasing cyber crimes while stringent measures were being taken to control

smuggling, said Rai Ijaz Ahmad, Director Federal Investigation

Agency (FIA).

Addressing a meeting in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI),

he advised the business community to switch over to transparent transactions through

government channels instead of making payments through “Hawala Hundi” to avoid

any financial implication.

Rai Ijaz said that the Financial Management Unit in State Bank of Pakistan was electronically

monitoring available financial data and “red-flag” dubious, irregular and out of proportion

transactions.

He said that businessmen should take extra care and avoid indulging in illegal traditional

practices as the monitoring system was going to be stricter in the coming days.

Drawing a line between the jurisdiction of FIA and other departments, he said that generally

the tax matters fall in the ambit of the FBR but any forgery or fraudulent transaction invokes

the involvement of FIA.

He said that businessmen should make payments directly to the concerned parties instead

of sending it through any irrelevant account.

He suggested that FCCI should organize an awareness session on this subject to sensitize

and educate its members.

He proposed an awareness session in the FCCI to clarify different issues faced by

the business community.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Hajji Gulzar Ahmad, Shahid Mumtaz Bajawa,

Ayub Aslam Manj, Mian Abdul Waheed, Shafique Hussain Shah, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Mian

Usman and Zafar Iqbal Sindhu took part in the question answer session.