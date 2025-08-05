Open Menu

NCCIA Challenges Verdict To Form Commission In Blasphemy Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 09:13 PM

National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Tuesday also filed an intra court appeal (ICA) to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the order for formation of a commission to probe the allegations of blasphemy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Tuesday also filed an intra court appeal (ICA) to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the order for formation of a commission to probe the allegations of blasphemy.

Advocate Rao Abdul Rahim and others have already challenged the decision of single member bench. The division bench has already suspended the decision to form the commission.

The single bench had ordered the formation of the commission within 30 days.

