Open Menu

NCCIA, PTA Coordinating To Curb Misuse Of Illegal SIMs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

NCCIA, PTA coordinating to curb misuse of illegal SIMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, on Friday was informed that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has enhanced coordination with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to curb the misuse of illegal SIMs.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, was apprised that NCCIA is expanding its operational capacity.

Members expressed concerns over financial crimes, fraudulent activities targeting the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), and security risks posed by cross-border radio transmissions.

It was assured that NCCIA is actively working to strengthen safeguards against such vulnerabilities.

The Committee resolved to hold a dedicated briefing on financial crimes in coordination with NCCIA and PTA in a future meeting.

The Committee also considered “The Election (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” introduced by MNAs Shazia Marri and Syed Naveed Qamar. After substantive discussion, it deferred consideration of the Bill to allow further deliberations.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Naveed Aamir, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Khurram Shahzad Virk (via Zoom), Shazia Fareed, and Naeema Kishwar Khan, along with the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, senior officials of the Ministry, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

1 hour ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

1 hour ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

58 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

58 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

2 hours ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

58 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

3 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

58 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan