NCCIA To Be Functional In Two Months After Chairman, Officers Appointment, NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 07:38 PM

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) would be made fully functional within next two months after the formal appointments of its chairman and officers of different cadres lying vacant as the process was underway

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar while responding to the query of Member National Assembly Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam pertaining to increasing cyber crimes across the country and alleged dysfunctional NCCIA mandated to take such violations to task.

Attaullah Tarar said the Agency was not lying idle as the defunct Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing were serving in the NCCIA till the appointment of the chairman and officers at the body.

He informed the House that the rules were promulgated whereas only appointment was remaining. The Act has not been suspended but rather new rules have been formed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 or PECA Act 2016.

The Lahore incident was perpetrated by a political party to instigate violence among students. FIA is already investigating cyber crime related complaints whereas no application from the provincial government has been received so far on the Lahore incident, he added.

