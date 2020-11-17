UrduPoint.com
NCCR Asks Sindh Govt To Take Action Against Recent Girl Murder Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:18 PM

NCCR asks Sindh govt to take action against recent girl murder case

National Commission on Child Rights's (NCCR) has asked Sindh government to take action against the recent murder case of a girl in the jurisdiction of Police Station Jam Sahib, District Shaheed Benazirabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :National Commission on Child Rights's (NCCR) has asked Sindh government to take action against the recent murder case of a girl in the jurisdiction of Police Station Jam Sahib, District Shaheed Benazirabad.

In a Tweet, the Commission has directed the authorities to take action and ensure justice to the victim and her family.

In a Tweet, the Commission has directed the authorities to take action and ensure justice to the victim and her family.

More Stories From Pakistan

