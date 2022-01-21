NCCS, UET, FIA hold awareness seminar on cyber crime, digital forensic, cyber security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A one-day awareness seminar on "cyber crime, digital forensic and cyber security" was held here Friday to create awareness among students and faculty members.

The seminar was held in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Center for Cyber Security (NCCS) UET Peshawar.

Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain addressed the audience as chief guest and said UET Peshawar is aimed to excel in research based education as part of university's mission where its faculty and researchers are actively engaged in applied research at the state-of-the-art facilities.

In this context, the Federal government has awarded four centers of excellence including National Center for Cyber Security, National Center in Big Data and Cloud Computing, National Center of Artificial Intelligence and National Center for Robotics and Automation, he said.

"With rapidly changing world, the cyber security environment has become more vulnerable to cyber crimes, adding, it is a matter of pride that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NCCS UET Peshawar are collaborating to look into possibilities for joint ventures and controlling cyber crimes".

Dr. Sadeeq Jan, Director NCCS UET Peshawar while sharing the performance report said NCCS is a joint initiative of HEC and Planning Commission to develop capacity in the field of cyber security in leading Pakistani Universities.

He said that the Innovative Secured System Laboratory established at UET Peshawar under the NCCS Project has been addressing issues and developing solutions related to IoT devices, developing products in the cyber security testing and block chain by using state-of-the-art genetic algorithms.

NCCS has been addressing issues related to vulnerability and risk assessment, security consultations, training services, security policies for organizations and penetration testing. So far, NCCS at UET Peshawar has developed twelve tools and published more than research publications in world renowned research journals and recently conducted an international conference on cyber security, he added.

Tahir Khan, Deputy Director Cyber Crime, FIA briefed the audience about cyber crimes and its various forms He appreciated the NCCS UET Peshawar for working effectively in addressing cyber crime and offering solutions for ensuring cyber security. He said more than 4000 cyber crimes cases have been reported in 2021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that included fake online accounts, hate speech, hacking, online financial fraud and illegal sims.

Akram Mughal Deputy Director Network Security, FIA gave a brief introduction on national Cyber Crime Laws. He said that the number of crimes has increased up to 600 percent during the pandemic. Mostly they were related to defamation, hacking and unauthorized access to information.

He gave a detailed presentation on various laws and Acts for understanding of the audience. Tariq Pervez, Additional Director FIA Cyber Crime Wing and Faqir Hassan, Lab Incharge FIA Cyber Crime Wing also gave presentations.

Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering UET Peshawar Prof Dr. Amjad Ullah and senior officials also spoke on the occasion.