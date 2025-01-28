NCDs affecting youth working in high-stressed working environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) President Young Journalist Association (YJA), Muhammad Yousaf Khan on Tuesday, emphasized to address the issue of alarming number of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) onslaught among young professionals at high stressed work environment.

He expressed these views during a workshop held in collaboration with Pakistan National Heart Association (PNHA) that brought together prominent experts, journalists and health experts, a press release said.

President focused the role of media to aware the young generation about the NCDs.

"Many young journalists are falling prey to heart diseases, a growing concern that we must address collectively," he said, adding, "The workshop aims to discuss preventive measures and explore how we can empower the public through media."

Deutsche Welle (DW), Shazia Mehboob also highlighted the threat posed by climate change and its direct correlation with the rise in health issues.

"Health issues caused by climate change is a serious concern for upcoming generation." she said.

She pointed out the role of media campaign regarding the issue based and focused on presentation of facts and figures instead of fake or irrelevant information.

"Journalists should verify the information before reporting ," she said.

She also focused on addressing the proliferation of fake health news on social media, stressing the responsibility of media professionals to safeguard the public from harmful misinformation.

Secretary General of Pakistan National Heart Association (PNHA), Sanaullah Ghumman shared a sobering analysis of information regarding NCDs.

"Six out of ten deaths in Pakistan are due to NDCs, with cardiovascular diseases accounting for three out of every ten deaths." he claimed.

Pakistan also has one of the highest obesity rates, and more than 40% of the population suffers from diabetes, Ghumman said.

He attributed these to lifestyle factors, particularly unhealthy diets, and emphasized on preventive action.

He also pointed the alarming statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), revealing that Pakistanis consume double the recommended amount of salt and sugar resulted in the surge of obesity and diabetes.

"These diseases are preventable through change of simple diet plan," Ghumman urged.

Ghumman outlined the PANAH's commitment to fighting NDCs through public education and awareness.

He reiterated the importance of media in influencing public policy, citing media could drive positive change through documentaries, coverage of seminars, discussion, special reports, and other public awareness campaigns.