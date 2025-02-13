NCEAC Team Visits UoT To Evaluate BS Computer Science Program
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A team from the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) HEC visited the University of Turbat (UoT) to assess and evaluate the BS Computer Science (4-year) program offered by the university.
The visiting team, consisting of professors and experts in Computing and IT, included Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Sheikh, Convener, NCEAC, and Prof Dr Ghufran Ahmed, Member, NCEAC.
During the visit, Prof Dr Gul Hasan briefed the team regarding the University of Turbat’s academic progress over the past 13 years, emphasizing the university's commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation.
Sharing his vision for modernizing the university’s operations, he stated that a comprehensive plan is underway to transform the university into full automation. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across key areas, including admissions, student records management, faculty coordination, financial transactions, and library services.
It will also strengthen communication between the university and its stakeholders.
Dr Gul Hasan also acknowledged the significant efforts of NCEAC in enhancing the quality of computing education across Pakistan and aligning it with global educational standards.
Dr Rashid Ali provided a detailed presentation on the BS Computer Science curriculum, faculty, infrastructure, student strength, and available facilities. The NCEAC team also visited labs and classrooms, engaging with faculty and students.
Upon arrival, the NCEAC delegation was warmly welcomed by Prof Dr Gul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, UoT, along with Dr Riaz Ahmed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell at UoT, Dr Naeem Ullah Khan, Dean, Faculty of Science, Engineering & IT, Dr Rashid Ali, Focal Person NCEAC & Chairperson, Computer Science Department, Mr Muhammad Sameer, Director IT, and faculty members from the Computer Science Department.
The NCEAC team commended the University of Turbat’s efforts in promoting quality education in this remote and far-flung region of the country.
They recognized the university’s commitment to equipping students with modern technological skills, enhancing faculty capacity, and improving infrastructure to meet evolving academic and industry demands.
At the closing session of the visit, the Vice-Chancellor presented commemorative shields to the NCEAC members.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCEAC team visits UoT to evaluate BS computer science program6 minutes ago
-
Millions flock to Azad Kashmir for Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Pera Shah Ghazi6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison in Taxila16 minutes ago
-
DC visits various examination centers in Usta Muhammad16 minutes ago
-
National workshop on wheat varietals development concludes at SAU16 minutes ago
-
President Erdogan leaves for Turkiye16 minutes ago
-
Mirpur DBA President urges massive tree plantation drive to combat climate change in AJK16 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman opens new DHQ hospital building in Matiari26 minutes ago
-
ITP’s three-day road safety campaign for motorcyclists concludes26 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate the Cemetery mafia: Mayor Karachi26 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across Pakistan: PMD26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar32 minutes ago