NCEAC team visits UoT to evaluate BS computer science program

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A team from the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) HEC visited the University of Turbat (UoT) to assess and evaluate the BS Computer Science (4-year) program offered by the university.

The visiting team, consisting of professors and experts in Computing and IT, included Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Sheikh, Convener, NCEAC, and Prof Dr Ghufran Ahmed, Member, NCEAC.

During the visit, Prof Dr Gul Hasan briefed the team regarding the University of Turbat’s academic progress over the past 13 years, emphasizing the university's commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation.

Sharing his vision for modernizing the university’s operations, he stated that a comprehensive plan is underway to transform the university into full automation. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across key areas, including admissions, student records management, faculty coordination, financial transactions, and library services.

It will also strengthen communication between the university and its stakeholders.

Dr Gul Hasan also acknowledged the significant efforts of NCEAC in enhancing the quality of computing education across Pakistan and aligning it with global educational standards.

Dr Rashid Ali provided a detailed presentation on the BS Computer Science curriculum, faculty, infrastructure, student strength, and available facilities. The NCEAC team also visited labs and classrooms, engaging with faculty and students.

Upon arrival, the NCEAC delegation was warmly welcomed by Prof Dr Gul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, UoT, along with Dr Riaz Ahmed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell at UoT, Dr Naeem Ullah Khan, Dean, Faculty of Science, Engineering & IT, Dr Rashid Ali, Focal Person NCEAC & Chairperson, Computer Science Department, Mr Muhammad Sameer, Director IT, and faculty members from the Computer Science Department.

The NCEAC team commended the University of Turbat’s efforts in promoting quality education in this remote and far-flung region of the country.

They recognized the university’s commitment to equipping students with modern technological skills, enhancing faculty capacity, and improving infrastructure to meet evolving academic and industry demands.

At the closing session of the visit, the Vice-Chancellor presented commemorative shields to the NCEAC members.