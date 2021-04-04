NCGSA announce Rs 15 million Research Fund in Space Technology domain

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) has invited proposals from faculty members and researchers to conduct research with focus on sustainable socio-economic development of Pakistan through Space Science, Technology and its Applications.

NCGSA; a project of Higher education Commission (HEC) led by Institute of Space Technology is a consortium of seven research laboratories in seven universities of Pakistan.

According to an official source, the research proposals have been invited from faculty members and researchers of Higher Education Institutions and Research and Development organizations of Pakistan.

The research grant will be provided on competitive basis in the different domains resulting in sustainable products/ prototype/ solutions with potential of commercialization and leading to contribution in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The research domains include Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Science; Small Satellite Technology; Positioning, Navigation and Timing; Astronomy, Astrophysics and Astrobiology, Space Popularization and Outreach and Space Applications and Advanced Systems.

Full time faculty members/researchers of public or private HEIs or Research and Development organizations of Pakistan are eligible to apply for the research project. The funding amount for the research project will be up to Rs. 15 million and duration will be up to two years, the source informed.

The proposals shall be academia-industry joint projects leading towards sustainable socio-economic growth. Preference will be given to the proposals having the Principal Investigator from academia and collaboration with public/private industry or Research and Development organization.

The proposals can be submitted only on prescribed format available at http://ncgsa.org.pk/ncgsa-research-fund/ with all attachments completely filled till April 23. Submissions can be done through email, hard copy and website, the source added.

