UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCGSA Announce Rs 15 Million Research Fund In Space Technology Domain

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

NCGSA announce Rs 15 million Research Fund in Space Technology domain

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) has invited proposals from faculty members and researchers to conduct research with focus on sustainable socio-economic development of Pakistan through Space Science, Technology and its Applications.

NCGSA; a project of Higher education Commission (HEC) led by Institute of Space Technology is a consortium of seven research laboratories in seven universities of Pakistan.

According to an official source, the research proposals have been invited from faculty members and researchers of Higher Education Institutions and Research and Development organizations of Pakistan.

The research grant will be provided on competitive basis in the different domains resulting in sustainable products/ prototype/ solutions with potential of commercialization and leading to contribution in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The research domains include Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Science; Small Satellite Technology; Positioning, Navigation and Timing; Astronomy, Astrophysics and Astrobiology, Space Popularization and Outreach and Space Applications and Advanced Systems.

Full time faculty members/researchers of public or private HEIs or Research and Development organizations of Pakistan are eligible to apply for the research project. The funding amount for the research project will be up to Rs. 15 million and duration will be up to two years, the source informed.

The proposals shall be academia-industry joint projects leading towards sustainable socio-economic growth. Preference will be given to the proposals having the Principal Investigator from academia and collaboration with public/private industry or Research and Development organization.

The proposals can be submitted only on prescribed format available at http://ncgsa.org.pk/ncgsa-research-fund/ with all attachments completely filled till April 23. Submissions can be done through email, hard copy and website, the source added.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education April HEC All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

41 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

41 minutes ago

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE sets a new oil industry benchmark w ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 4, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.