NCGSA hosts spectacular observatory session, showcasing rare planetary alignment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) organized another captivating observatory session at the IST Astronomical Observatory (IAO), Institute of Space Technology (IST) on Thursday night, where attendees marveled at a breathtaking planetary alignment featuring Saturn, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars.

Adding to the celestial spectacle, the new moon of Shaban briefly made an appearance, further enhancing the awe-inspiring night sky. The event offered a mesmerizing view of Saturn’s majestic rings, Venus’s brilliant glow, Jupiter’s swirling storms, and Mars’s distinctive reddish hue, leaving the audience spellbound.

Equipped with four state-of-the-art telescopes, the session provided astronomy enthusiasts with a rare and intimate look at the grandeur of the solar system. This marked the eighth such session in January 2025, arranged to witness the rare planetary alignment.

The NCGSA has announced that these sessions will continue into February, offering more opportunities for sky gazers to explore the wonders of the cosmos.