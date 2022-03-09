NCGSA to hold Astronomy Camp 2022 from March 18

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Space education and Research Lab, National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) has planned to organize Astronomy Camp 2022 for space enthusiasts from March 18-20.

According to the IST, the camp will feature Astronomical Wonders and Fascination, including Fundamental of Astronomy, Observatory Astronomy and Computational Astronomy.

In the Fundamental of Astronomy, the students will learn about Introduction to Astronomy, Origin of Universe, Milky Way Galaxy, using Astrolabe (Ancient Astronomy), Hands-on Telescope and Build a telescope (The Mathematics and Physics Behind).

The session of Observatory Astronomy will include History and Fundamentals of Observational Astronomy, Astrophotography (The Art of Capturing Sky), Planning an Observation Session, Observing the Night Sky through using Telescope and Binoculars.

While Computational Astronomy includes Stellarium: Eyes on The Sky, Virtual Astronomy Laboratory, and Jupiter's Moons and The Speed of Light using CLEA.

The students from Grade VIII to Grade XII can apply for participating in the camp scheduled to be held at the Institute of Space Technology till March 14.

The camp will include interactive lectures, observatory sessions, and software and tools and techniques.