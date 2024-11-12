- Home
NCGSA To Host National GIS Summit; Exploring Geospatial Solutions For Sustainable Development In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) is set to host the National GIS Summit 2024 on November 20 at the Institute of Space Technology (IST).
According to an official of NCGSA, this landmark event, themed "Geospatial Solutions for Sustainable Development," will coincide with International GIS Day, a global celebration of the transformative power of geospatial technology.
Amid Pakistan's urgent environmental challenges, including severe air pollution and smog, the summit brings together experts, policymakers, and innovators from government, academia, and industry to explore how Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and can offer innovative solutions for climate resilience, disaster management, and sustainable urban development.
The key topics of discussion at the summit will cover a range of pressing issues where geospatial technologies can make a significant impact.
These include Geospatial Solutions for Sustainable Development, focusing on how these technologies can help address critical challenges such as urban flooding, disaster preparedness, and climate change mitigation.
The summit will also explore Agriculture and Food Security, highlighting the role of geospatial tools in enhancing agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and promoting sustainable farming practices.
Additionally, Climate Change and Environmental Management will be a key focus, showcasing innovative geospatial applications for managing natural resources, mitigating environmental hazards, and supporting climate change adaptation strategies.
Another vital discussion will be around Geo-Health, where GIS is utilized to map and tackle public health challenges, improving healthcare delivery and emergency response.
The summit will delve into Geo-Forensics, exploring the use of GIS tools in forensic investigations, disaster recovery, and enhancing public safety.
The summit will also feature keynote presentations and interactive panel discussions from leading experts and organizations, including SUPARCO, the Ministry of Climate Change, and prominent tech firms.
These experts will share their knowledge on the critical role of geospatial data in achieving sustainable development and addressing Pakistan’s growing environmental and societal challenges.
With Pakistan facing escalating challenges such as air pollution, climate vulnerability, and urbanization, the National GIS Summit 2024 serves as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration and innovation in geospatial solutions.
It is a pivotal moment for the geospatial community to unite, drive sustainable practices, and pave the way for a greener and more resilient future.
The summit is part of NCGSA's ongoing efforts to position Pakistan as a leader in geospatial science and technology, aligned with the government’s vision for sustainable development.
Through this event, NCGSA aims to harness the potential of geospatial technologies to foster a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous Pakistan.
