NCGSA to organize workshop on "Observational Astronomy"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) has planned to organize a workshop on "Observational Astronomy-Photometry and Spectroscopy from August 29-31.

The workshop is being organized by Space and Astrophysics Research Lab, NCGSA.

The deadline for registration to participate in the workshop has been extended till August 27.

The workshop will include Introduction to telescope and observation, Recent developments in Astronomy, Photometry of eclipsing binaries, Spectroscopy of stars and Hands-on practice for photometric and spectroscopic data reduction.

The intended participants can get information about the workshop through the cell number: 03225558344 and email id: sarl.observatory@gmail.com.