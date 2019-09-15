NCHD' 100 Community Learning Centers (CLC) functional in all provinces

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD)' 100 Community Learning Centers were functional in all the provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to empower backward and marginalized communities .

According to details, NCHD's Community Learning Centres (CLC) would highlight importance of education and learning as well as would devise programs that could be implemented for the pursuit of basic, higher and better education for everyone, an official of NCHD told APP on Sunday.

He said the organization stands for the development of a human being whereby education has a pivotal role to play, the commission has a prior motive of 'Education for All' and was primarily working for universal Primary education and adult literacy.

