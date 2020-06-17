NCHD 20 Non-formal school providing education to children

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in collaboration with JICA had launched a model of Non-formal school system where 20 schools are functional in order to provide education to the children of age 10-14. Director General NCHD Hassan Baig said in a statement that NCHD was playing vital role in the field of human development.

He said that NCHD had a strong infrastructure at grass root level covering 114 districts all over the country.

He said that providing free and compulsory education to the poorest which was engrained with good quality will make sense, while flexible approaches towards learning and multigrade teaching through Non-formal education in remote areas that can cut the cost and was most effective in the under-developed countries.

