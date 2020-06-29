UrduPoint.com
NCHD A Strong Infrastructure At Grass Root Level Covering 128 Districts

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had a strong infrastructure at grass root level covering 128 districts all over the country. Director General NCHD Hassan Baig said that National Commission for Human Development believes in strength of local communities, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had a strong infrastructure at grass root level covering 128 districts all over the country. Director General NCHD Hassan Baig said that National Commission for Human Development believes in strength of local communities, said a press release. "There is a dire need to increase our forests by educating and involving communities, volunteers and students to participate in tree plantation campaigns launched by the Government of Pakistan", he said, adding that it will create awareness among people about the importance of plants and to reduce pollution in the environment.

He said that social mobilization campaign is tool to motivate and mobilize minds of communities.

He said that the focus of NCHD strategy is to develop Public Private Partnership, capacity Building of Government Line Department, Community Organizations, Community partnership and ownership, he added. "NCHD planted 112.00 thousands saplings through volunteers and its field staff last year", he said. He further said that NCHD can plant millions of trees all over the country it government provided resources.

Hassan Baig stressed upon the need for adopting energetic and feasible approaches involving all the stakeholders including Volunteers, students, teachers, NGOs, Public representative and provincial & District government in this noble cause.

