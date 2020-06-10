UrduPoint.com
NCHD Adopts A Two Pronged Approach To Address Issues Of Literacy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had adopted a two pronged approach to address the issues of illiteracy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) had adopted a two pronged approach to address the issues of illiteracy in the country.

Director General Hassan Baig said in a statement that NCHD has contributed in providing literacy to 3.

96 million since its inception and providing education to 335,164 children in NCHD funded 5,949 Feeder Schools in the remote areas to the marginalized group, she briefed.

He said that National Commission for Human Development had approached to the learners in seminaries with reforms and introduced Primary education alongwith religious education in order to bring them in the mainstream of higher education.

"Currently we are successfully working in 100 seminaries of erstwhile FATA, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)", he added.

