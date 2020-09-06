NCHD aims at enlarging scope of effective provision of social services

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :With nationwide network of 101 Human Development Support Units, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) aimed at enlarging the scale and scope of the efforts made by the Government in ensuring the effective provision of social services.

An official told APP on Sunday that NCHD identifies and consequently presents innovative and cost effective solutions to fill implementation gaps,building the capacities of the involved institutions and stakeholders to effectively address the issues hampering the process.

"Through extensive training programs and capacity building workshops which cater to all the stakeholders involved in the process, NCHD helps ensure a lasting impact" he said.

He said that these capacity building exercises were targeted towards Government Line departments,community based organizations and the community.

