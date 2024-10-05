NCHD Arranges Event To Mark Teachers Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 09:35 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Saturday arranged a ceremony in Centennial Institute of Health Sciences to mark Teachers Day.
The ceremony among others was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Buraq Awan, District education Officer, Samina Ali, Deputy Director NHCD, Lal Muhammad Toru, teachers and students from various schools.
Addressing the event, speakers highlighted the importance of teachers in a society and their role for improvement of younger generation. They said that progress and development of society is dependent on the role played by teachers.
They also appreciated efforts of NCHD for holding the event and suggested more events to aware people about significance of teachers in society.
