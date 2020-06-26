NCHD conducts awareness sessions about COVID-19

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has conducted awareness sessions about COVID-19, distributed hand sanitizers and ration bags utilizing local resources in 33 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has conducted awareness sessions about COVID-19, distributed hand sanitizers and ration bags utilizing local resources in 33 districts. Senior official told APP on Friday that these 33 districts were hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

While working at grass root level and information depicted by International and National media, NCHD's management including Chairman NCHD Amirullah Marwat, Director General NCHD Hassan Baig directed its provincial directors to play their role effectively through DGMs (District General Managers).

DG NCHD Hassan Baig said that NCHD is going to utilize the services of its 2,929 volunteers in various districts (pilot). 96,100 households of Muzaffargarh, Sargodha , DG Khan, Khairpur Shikarpur Sukkar, Mardan , Lakki Marwat , Buner, Kech , Zhob and Washuk, Kotli Muzaffardabad, Sakuru and Gilgit will receive training to prepare sanitizers at home.