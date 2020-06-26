UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD Conducts Awareness Sessions About COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:12 PM

NCHD conducts awareness sessions about COVID-19

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has conducted awareness sessions about COVID-19, distributed hand sanitizers and ration bags utilizing local resources in 33 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has conducted awareness sessions about COVID-19, distributed hand sanitizers and ration bags utilizing local resources in 33 districts. Senior official told APP on Friday that these 33 districts were hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

While working at grass root level and information depicted by International and National media, NCHD's management including Chairman NCHD Amirullah Marwat, Director General NCHD Hassan Baig directed its provincial directors to play their role effectively through DGMs (District General Managers).

DG NCHD Hassan Baig said that NCHD is going to utilize the services of its 2,929 volunteers in various districts (pilot). 96,100 households of Muzaffargarh, Sargodha , DG Khan, Khairpur Shikarpur Sukkar, Mardan , Lakki Marwat , Buner, Kech , Zhob and Washuk, Kotli Muzaffardabad, Sakuru and Gilgit will receive training to prepare sanitizers at home.

Related Topics

Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Shikarpur Muzaffargarh Khairpur Lakki Marwat Kotli Buner Media

Recent Stories

Masood urges world to listen to screams of SOS fro ..

29 minutes ago

BoG approves reduced 2020-21 budget with 71.2 per ..

36 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan Launches All-Inclusive Educational ..

41 minutes ago

India turns to cardboard beds in coronavirus battl ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico City security chief wounded in attack

4 minutes ago

Relentless Liverpool can smash records, says Rush

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.